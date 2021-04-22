Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,300 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $17,967,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.69.

Shares of SAGE opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

