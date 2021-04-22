Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

ATUS opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

