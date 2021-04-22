Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $326.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.01 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

