Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 140,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $527.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $487.13 and its 200 day moving average is $476.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $295.20 and a twelve month high of $536.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

