Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $163,122,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 695,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after buying an additional 444,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,796,000 after buying an additional 375,774 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,357 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

