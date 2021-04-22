TriMas (TRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect TriMas to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. TriMas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other TriMas news, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 20,110 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $659,406.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $810,995.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.