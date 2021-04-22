TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $770.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.