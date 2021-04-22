Triton International (TRTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. On average, analysts expect Triton International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Triton International alerts:

NYSE:TRTN opened at $53.99 on Thursday. Triton International has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRTN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.