Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 57 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. Brightworth increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,362.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,160.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,192.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,932.96.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

