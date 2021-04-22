Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.40. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

