Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.71% of Triumph Group worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Triumph Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 104,915 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 172,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $948.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

