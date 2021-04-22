Trodl 24-Hour Volume Hits $35,689.00 (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Trodl has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trodl has a total market cap of $640,696.09 and approximately $35,689.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trodl coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00271143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003491 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,463.55 or 1.00078308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.90 or 0.00944665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.43 or 0.00601792 BTC.

Trodl Coin Profile

Trodl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

