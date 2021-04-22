TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. TRON has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and approximately $3.23 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001028 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002837 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

