TrueDeck (TDP) Trading Down 29.9% This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 81.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $341,965.11 and $7,819.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

