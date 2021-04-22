TrueFi (TRU) Market Cap Reaches $46.04 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $46.04 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00070437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00708398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.81 or 0.07983804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00049354 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

