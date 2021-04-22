Truegame Market Capitalization Reaches $232,806.66 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Truegame has a total market cap of $232,806.66 and approximately $6,647.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Truegame has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00072988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00735466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,328.56 or 0.08095691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00050621 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.