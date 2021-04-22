Truist Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.