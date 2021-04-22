Truist Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.88.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
