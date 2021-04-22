Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

