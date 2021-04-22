Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

NYSE:MAN opened at $114.35 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $115.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.79.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.