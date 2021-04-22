Truist Securiti Comments on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $219.76 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.75 and a 200 day moving average of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.