Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.64.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.