Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

