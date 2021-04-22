Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.94.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APTS. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

APTS stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $521.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

