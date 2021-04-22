Truist Securiti Weighs in on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $177.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

