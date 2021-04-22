TrumpCoin Hits One Day Volume of $694.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $154,223.53 and approximately $694.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00046468 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00320527 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026241 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

