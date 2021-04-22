Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,022.74 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $126.53.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $427,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,863,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $116,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,102 shares of company stock worth $14,495,805. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

