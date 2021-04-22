TrustSwap Reaches Market Cap of $273.15 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00006655 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $273.15 million and $5.87 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

