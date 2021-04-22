TrustToken Hits Market Capitalization of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00068466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00094116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00700080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,412.99 or 0.08562527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048267 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

