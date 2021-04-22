TrustVerse (TRV) Price Tops $0.0274 on Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $13.96 million and $4,538.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00068466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00094116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00700080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,412.99 or 0.08562527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048267 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

