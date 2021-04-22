Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.57

Shares of Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and traded as high as $55.00. Truxton shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2,921 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $158.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

