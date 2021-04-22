Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited Declares Dividend of $0.02 (LON:SHIP)

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

