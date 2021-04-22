Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Down 7%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY)’s share price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

