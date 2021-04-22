Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

