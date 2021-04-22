Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 13,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,071,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $309,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

