Turquoise Hill Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,534 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,207% compared to the average daily volume of 709 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000.

TRQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

TRQ stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

