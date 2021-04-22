TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and $2.29 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 52.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 99,565,349,216 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

