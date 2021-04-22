Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $34.06 on Thursday. Tuya has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

