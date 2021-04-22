Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $39.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,018,000.

VOO stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $380.80. 388,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,694. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $384.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.20 and a 200-day moving average of $344.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

