Twele Capital Management Inc. Invests $53.82 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,817,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.40. 10,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,291. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $152.34 and a 12-month high of $236.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

