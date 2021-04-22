Twele Capital Management Inc. Purchases 186,090 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,090 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $43,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,082,133. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

