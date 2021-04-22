Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $454.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TWLO opened at $370.20 on Thursday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.74 and a 200-day moving average of $346.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5,381.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

