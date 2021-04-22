Twitter (TWTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Twitter has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.88.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,833 shares of company stock worth $4,899,126. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

