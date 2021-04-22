TwoKeyEconomy Trading Down 30.8% This Week (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00072187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.11 or 0.00729569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00094542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.11 or 0.08011679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049858 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

