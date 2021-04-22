Tyman (LON:TYMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $417.50

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 417.50 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.40), with a volume of 345325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.50 ($5.38).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tyman from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.09. The firm has a market cap of £810.72 million and a PE ratio of 21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

