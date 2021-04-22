Typhoon Network (TYPH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $529,872.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $529,872.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 41.8% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,939,056 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

