U Network (UUU) Market Cap Reaches $8.77 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One U Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $853,767.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U Network has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

