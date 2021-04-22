U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Cut by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 7.5% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $56.76. 113,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,693. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

