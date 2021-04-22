U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,750 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.