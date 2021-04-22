U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,816 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of U.S. Silica worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $11.15 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $828.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

