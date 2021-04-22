Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

